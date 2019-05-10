Prime Minister Timothy Harris has publicly commended members of the law enforcement agencies, community groups and all those who have contributed to the climate of relative peace and calm that is currently being enjoyed throughout the twin island Federation.

In his Ministerial Statements during Thursday’s (May 09) Sitting of the National Assembly, Harris revealed that St. Kitts and Nevis recorded a significant 33 percent reduction in major crimes. The reductions were most significant in break-ins, larcenies and malicious damage to property.

“We still have a long journey to travel but we must take time to commend all citizens and residents and law enforcement officers for their contribution to the improvement in law and order in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Harris said.

Harris, who is also Minister of National Security, further noted that there have been several efforts by groups throughout St. Kitts and Nevis, in particular from the communities of McKnight, Shadwell, St. Peter’s, St. Paul’s, Cayon, Old Road and Phillip’s Village to ensure a peaceful environment for themselves and their communities.

“We commend these efforts at reconciliation and togetherness. More is always achieved when people work in unity for national good. This peace initiative is spreading to Nevis and can in time become a model for the region,” Harris said.