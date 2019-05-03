Prime Minister Timothy Harris extended heartfelt sympathies, on behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to the family and loved ones of Constance Thompson-Gumbs, a 77-year-old woman who was fatally wounded on Monday. He said the incident has left her close-knit community of Conaree – and, by extension, the whole country – bereaved and shocked.

“Compounding the tragedy is that the now deceased elderly lady was much beloved in her community, where she sold snacks to children,” Harris said. “These children will miss her greatly and also struggle to comprehend why she is no longer around to give them their favourite treats.” He encourages people to keep those children in their thoughts and prayers.

Harris said that perhaps an increased sense of solidarity will emerge out of this tragedy, as well as an even stronger resolve to stand up and denounce acts of violence. “Whatever comes out of her tragic death, we must double our efforts to support and protect women, the elderly, children and other traditionally vulnerable members of our society so that they can live without threat, harassment or abuse in any form,” Harris said.

“To this end, I implore you to take a stand by reporting anything that you have seen or heard in relation to this violent case or in regard to any other crime,” he said.