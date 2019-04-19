The St. Kitts and Nevis delegation, led by Prime Minister Timothy Harris, that is currently on an official visit to the Republic of China (Taiwan) remains safe after a powerful earthquake rocked parts of the country on Thursday, April 18.

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck at 1:01 p.m. in Taiwan’s eastern Hualien County, with the impact felt across several other districts.

The Government of Taiwan has since reported minor infrastructural damages and injuries across the impacted areas.

At this time, there are no reports of damage or injuries to nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis studying in Taiwan. The St. Kitts and Nevis Embassy here is closely monitoring the situation and is actively reaching out to the students.