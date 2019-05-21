Prime Minister Timothy Harris extends his heartfelt condolences, and those of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to the family and loved ones of Ron Fish, the developer of Half Moon Bay Villas and a founding partner of Peninsula Associates LLC, the development arm of Sundance Ridge Estates.

Ron Fish passed away on May 10, 2019 at the age of 73 years old. He was born in the USA on February 20, 1946.

Fish first arrived in St. Kitts during the early 1990s and soon after sold his company in Rhode Island, USA before moving here with his dear wife, Anne.

In recent times, Fish was appointed Deputy Chair of the Development Control and Planning Board in May 2015 and resigned due to medical reasons in January 2019.

He also represented the private sector as a member of the National Heroes’ Park Committee, which is chaired by Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Osbert DeSuza.

“Ron made significant and lasting contributions to his adopted homeland, helping to develop our country in a tangible way,” the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis said while reflecting on Mr. Fish’s legacy, adding, “We welcomed his deep involvement and genuine interest in our country, and he will be greatly missed.”

Harris further stated that, “Ron’s business acumen and vision helped create meaningful projects whose aesthetic impact is etched into the landscape of modern-day St. Kitts.”

Nearly 15 years ago, a partnership (Peninsula Associates) was formed among Ron Fish, brothers Scott and Steve Jaynes from the USA and local developer Nick Brisbane for the development of Sundance Ridge Estates on the southeast peninsula in St. Kitts. The project is ongoing and is one of the most successful residential real estate development projects to date in St. Kitts.

Harris also noted that, “Ron was a legitimate and benevolent investor who put his heart and soul into not only developing structures, but also friendships and goodwill in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. In this regard, he was a patron of a number of worthwhile organizations, including the St. Christopher Children’s Home and local animal rescue organizations, and his wife Anne is founder of PALS (Pediatrics Assistance League) along with the late Mrs. Nova Mallalieu.”

Speaking with the Office of the Prime Minister, Nick Brisbane, Ron Fish’s business partner, said, “Ron considered himself as Kittitian as any and absolutely loved the island that he and his wife adopted, and they both cherished all of the many local and expatriate friends that they met.”

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis extends deepest sympathy to Mrs. Anne Fish and their three children, David, Jackie and Jenny, on the passing of their beloved husband and father.