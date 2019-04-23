Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Timothy Harris held a special Easter Monday luncheon for recruits of the 43rd training course of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force as a way of showing appreciation to the young men and women who willingly answered the call of duty to serve the twin island Federation.

The luncheon at the Blue Seafood Restaurant at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort were also attended by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Osmond Petty; acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hilroy Brandy; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Andre Mitchell; acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. McArthur Browne; Director of the Forensics Department, Mrs. Latoya Lake-Marshall and Commandant of the Police Training School, Inspector Eldrin Dickenson.

Prime Minister Harris personally thanked each recruit for stepping up to serve the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We brought you here because we want you to appreciate that you are special and that you are important to us and we appreciate your potential to contribute to the continuing peace and prosperity of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Harris said.

The training programme at the Police Training School for course No. 43 was temporarily suspended earlier this year to allow the recruits, inspectors, corporals and other officers attached to the training school to be reassigned to areas most in need of manpower support.

In this regard, the National Security Minister recorded his sincere appreciation to the recruits for helping to maintain the peace and security in the country.

Course No. 43 consists of recruits hailing from St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, The Dominican Republic, Grenada and Jamaica. Prime Minister Harris expressed special appreciation to those who came from neighbouring islands to join the rank and file of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

“We are glad that you have come and we are glad that from all that we have seen you are getting acclimatized and you are getting acculturated in the ways of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Harris said. “So from the bottom of my heart I say thank you for wanting to serve in an area that is important to the continuing growth and development of the country.”

The successful participants of Course No. 43, who are being assessed on physical training, self defence, written assessments of criminal law, evidence and procedure, general duties, weapons training and community policing, are expected to pass out in July of this year.