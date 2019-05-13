On Mother’s Day, which was observed on May 12, Prime Minister Timothy Harris took time to salute all mothers in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis for empowering children to become the leaders of tomorrow and the best citizens they can be, by providing them with a loving and supportive environment.

“Today, I take time out to join with you in celebrating and honouring our Nation’s Mothers and, indeed, every Mother around the world who deserve the highest homage for their indispensable contribution in creating and nurturing life – by far the most precious gift that one can give,” said Harris in his Mother’s Day message.

According to the Harris, other priceless gifts that mother can give are their love and time, which children cherish most of all as these gifts surpass fancy clothes, shoes, technologies and other costly items in value. He explained that love and time are wrapped in the protective case of experience and memory, which make them grow even more meaningful and sentimental to children with the passing of each day, unlike other gifts that can be damaged and replaced easily.

“So, on behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, I thank and recognise all of our Federation’s Moms and Mother Figures who provide children with a loving and supportive environment, thereby empowering them to become the leaders of tomorrow and the best citizens they can be,” said Harris.

He added, “Indeed, every nation is built on the backs of strong Moms and Mother Figures rendering noble and self-sacrificing service in raising children to be compassionate, confident, creative and constructive contributors to their country. Sometimes these strong women are hidden figures who work behind the scenes, nonetheless playing an essential role in shaping and safeguarding the future of their societies.”

Harris, who is also the National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), and the Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Number Seven, on Sunday May 12 joined mothers and members of PLP Branch #7 Women Empowerment Group for a Mother’s Day church service at the Covenant Outreach Ministries in Phillip’s Estate Yard.

The special Mother’s Day service was conducted by Apostle Wrenville Thomas, who was assisted by the church worship team led by Prophetess Tamara Thomas. Apart from praying for all the mothers who were in the congregation, Apostle Thomas also prayed for Prime Minister Harris, and Ambassador His Excellency Michael Powell who had accompanied the Prime Minister. The two were anointed with oil by Prophetess Thomas.

Leader of the PLP Branch #7 Women Empowerment Group Mrs Sonia Henry, who is also one of the two Peoples Labour Party Women’s Arm Representative, invited Prime Minister Harris to present two bouquets of flowers, the first one to the pastor’s wife Mrs Tamara Thomas, and the second one to the eldest mother in the congregation, Ms Dorothy Johnson. Mrs Sonia Henry and members of the women group presented all the mothers in the church with flowers that were pinned on their lapels.

The mothers were later treated to a Mother’s Day Luncheon at the Bird Rock Beach Hotel where they were presented with individual tokens. A minute’s silence was observed in honour of one of group members, Mrs Veronica Greene-Joseph, who died on July 14 last year. Assisting Mrs Henry were members of the PLP Branch #7 Women Empowerment Group, Mrs Elreter Simpson-Browne, Mrs Vincia Matthew, and Ms Venetta Fredrick.