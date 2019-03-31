Prime Minister Timothy Harris attended the funeral of Judith Blake yesterday, who passed away on March 9. He shared some soulful and reflective words in honour of Blake, a “special wonder woman” whom he “loved and respected” for many years.

The thanksgiving service for the late Mrs. Blake, who was the wife of respected Kittitian dentist Dr. Keith Blake, was held on Saturday at the Turner and Porter Funeral Home in Toronto, Canada.

Often referring to Mrs. Blake as one of his prayer warriors, Harris said, “I am filled with mixed emotions, a deep sadness and profound void at the loss of Judith who entered my life, my heart, imagination about five years ago, and became my heroine and my promoter. The epitome of serenity, charm, wisdom and someone in whom I could rely in good times and bad.”

Harris stated that Mrs. Blake was there for him in body and prayer at a time when he needed it most. “In fact, it was in the aftermath of my sojourn in the political wilderness that I made acquaintance with Judith Blake. We hit it off. She opened her home to me, and it was available whenever I needed its comfort and solace. She cared for me like only a mother would, she counselled me and strengthened my spirit.”

“When political victory came and my government was sworn in on February 22nd, 2015, it was to her home that I took several dignitaries who visited for the post swearing reception. She was honored and delighted by the privilege to host these high officials from around the region as special guests of the Prime Minister,” Dr. Harris shared.

Mrs. Blake also featured prominently at the Prime Minister’s Annual Gala in January 2017, when she delivered a soulful prayer to bless the occasion.

“So, I look beyond the dreary clouds of sadness that death hangs over us. I bring to mind her deep spirituality and I see this elegant lady smiling down on us, beseeching us to go live life to the maximum and to be the best we can be,” said Prime Minister Harris, who added that although he felt cheated by her passing, “I rest assured that she had a long sojourn in life. Longevity is a blessing. She accomplished much and did so much good to people, to her church, and most importantly to the enduring work of God. Throughout her ordeal, like Job she remained faithful to God to the end.”

The late Mrs. Judith Blake was born on June 23, 1938. She passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 80 years old.