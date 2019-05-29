Prime Minister Timothy Harris today hosted a special luncheon at Marshall’s Restaurant on May 28 in recognition of the visit to the country by Jaushieh Joseph Wu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Wu, who is on an official visit to the twin island Federation, is being accompanied by his wife Mrs. Wu and Alexander Tah-Ray Yui, Director-General of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs.

He is also accompanied by other dignitaries from Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) including I-Chieh Chou, Senior Secretary in Minister’s Office; Yi-Cheng Lin, Section Chief in the Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs and I-Ching Liu, Officer in Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs.

Harris was joined at today’s luncheon by his Cabinet colleagues Senior Minister Vance Amory; Ian Patches Liburd and Cabinet Secretary Josephine Huggins. Also on hand was Tom Lee, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis Tom Lee.

At the luncheon, the prime minister extended his own personal greetings and warmest welcome to Wu and his delegation to St. Kitts and Nevis, and wished them a productive and memorable stay in the Federation.

Wu acknowledged the longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship that exists between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan), noting that this visit provides him the perfect opportunity to further strengthen that friendship and see firsthand some of the projects both countries have collaborated on over the years.

“I was told that some of these projects are already underway and are working successfully and so I will look at them for myself, and if there is anything else that Taiwan can work with you on I would be very happy to discuss further with you,” the visiting Foreign Minister said.

Wu also expressed his profound gratitude to Prime Minister Harris for his Government’s continued support for Taiwan at the international level.

He added, “I think for a country that has been isolated internationally, the most important thing is [to know that] we have a very good friend in St. Kitts and Nevis who is always willing to speak out on behalf of Taiwan. Just last week in Geneva was the World Health Assembly [where] your Minister of Health spoke out in such strong language for Taiwan’s participation and that is highly appreciated by the Government and the people in Taiwan. That level of support coming your Government to the Taiwan Government and Taiwanese people will strengthen our resolve in working further with you, and we will continue to do that.”

The visit to St. Kitts and Nevis by Taiwan’s Foreign Minister comes just over a month after Prime Minister Harris led a delegation to the Republic of China (Taiwan) where he was conferred with one of the country’s highest non-military orders and decorations – The Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon – by the President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley also visited the allied nation earlier this month to advance the already strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.