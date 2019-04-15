Prime Minister Timothy Harris received a warm reception early Monday morning upon his arrival at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in the Republic of China (Taiwan), where he is leading a St. Kitts and Nevis delegation on a five-day (April 15-19) official visit to the allied nation.

Harris is being accompanied by his Cabinet colleague, Ian Patches Liburd; Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis Tom Lee; Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Andrew Skerritt; Human Resource Manager Coretta Harris; Lavern Harris, daughter of the prime minister, and Press Assistant in the Prime Minister’s Office Kilony Johnson.

Jasmine Huggins, Resident Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of China (Taiwan), joined the prime minister’s delegation upon its arrival in Taiwan.

The full expense of the St. Kitts-Nevis delegation’s travel to Taiwan is being met by the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

While there, Harris will be honoured by a 19-gun Military Salute from Taiwan’s full Guard of Honour. A contingent of Taiwan’s National Guard visited St. Kitts and Nevis in September, 2018 where it delighted all with a splendid display of as part of the Federation’s 35th Independence Anniversary Parade.

For his work in improving ties between Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis, Harris will be conferred one of Taiwan’s highest non-military orders and decorations.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister will hold discussions with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and Minister of Foreign Affairs Jaushieh Joseph Wu aimed at further strengthening the relationship between the twin island Federation and the ROC.

Additionally, Harris will use the occasion to visit St. Kitts and Nevis’ Embassy in Taiwan and interact with staff members there.

Harris is also expected to meet with nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis who are pursuing tertiary level education at various universities across Taiwan.

During its visit, the St. Kitts and Nevis delegation will visit the International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF), the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) and digiBlock Taipei – a digital technology industrial park that aims to help Taiwan grow its augmented and virtual reality industry