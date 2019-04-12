As the observation of Diplomatic Week 2019 progresses, several representatives of the diplomatic and consular corps accredited to St. Kitts and Nevis paid courtesy calls on Prime Minister Timothy Harris on Thursday, April 11.

Among those who visited with the prime minister were Dr. Aykut Mehmet Eken, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Honorary Consul in Belgium. He also serves as President of the FICAC, which is also known as the World Federation of Consuls.

A United Nations recognized non-governmental organization, FICAC, of which St. Kitts and Nevis is a member, provides consuls of the world a much-needed forum to share experiences and co-ordinate efforts to enhance their status and effectiveness and to bring together Consular Associations and Corps from all around the globe.

Dr. Eken was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Fatima Gonul Oray Eken, who is the Federation’s Honorary Consul in Turkey.

Dr. Eken expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Harris for the hospitality of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, and praised the Government for its vision of the Diplomatic Week initiative.

Prime Minister Harris in turn thanked Mr. and Mrs. Eken for their high level representation of St. Kitts and Nevis as part of the country’s consular corps.

Dr. Eken used the opportunity to present the prime minister with the recently published book, “36 Years of FICAC” – a publication that fully captures the 36 year history of the non-governmental organization.