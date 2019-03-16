Dr. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of New Zealand yesterday following the deadly terror attack at two mosques in Christchurch.

In a letter written to New Zealand’s Prime Minister Elizabeth Ardern, Dr. Harris wrote that he was disheartened to wake to the news of the terror attack that was carried out “on innocent people while in the havens of prayer and worship in your peaceful city of Christchurch, New Zealand.”

Dr. Harris called the terrorist attack “a highly unprecedented loss” and he condemned these and any other vicious and dreadful attacks on any part of the globe, as well as the ideologies that fuels them.

Prime Minister Harris added, “I am confident that the New Zealand community, known for its resilience, will recover from this woeful incident and its reputation as a tolerant and accepting society for all peoples will linger. Please know that we share your deep grief and mourn with all citizens of New Zealand during this difficult and most sorrowful time.”

International media outlets reported that forty-nine people were killed and another 42 injuries during the shootings at the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Mosque.