In yesterday’s feature address at the People’s Labour Party third annual National Convention, Prime Minister Timothy Harris said the Team Unity Government, which he leads, has performed exceptionally well in just four years in office. He also said during that time that the economy has grown during that time and it is now an above-average performing economy.

Harris credits the programmes and policies implemented by the Team Unity Government for the success. He told the large crowd at Patsy Allers Playing Field that they rank number one on the Rule of Law in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and second in Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Harris explained that the programmes and policies over the years have impacted all sectors. “VAT [Value Added Tax] has been removed from food, from medicine and from education supplies; we repaid the IMF [International Monetary Fund] $117 million of Douglas debt left behind; we started a second cruise pier; we have started a brand new police station in Sandy Point.,” he said. “For all of the life of young people, the police station there has always been in rented property. In four years, your Team Unity Government is delivering to the people of Sandy Point and District B their own police station.”

According to Harris, no comprehensive road resurfacing programme had taken place in St. Kitts and Nevis since 1993-1995. He continued, “But in four years of Team Unity we are doing that which was not done before and we have started a massive road resurfacing programme going east and west, giving St. Kitts and Nevis the best road network in the Caribbean.”

Other programmes that were mentioned in the prime minister’s address were the hurricane roof repair programme, which he said has benefitted more than 2,600 households, and the FRESH START Programme, which he said has helped more than 500 people either start or expand their small buisiness.