Prime Minister Timothy Harris will join his Cabinet colleague and host Ian Patches Liburd as the special guest on the May 16 edition of “Straight Talk.”

Straight Talk airs from 8 – 10 p.m.

Harris and Liburd will engage listeners of the popular radio programme on WINNFM 98.9 for two hours of open and interactive discussions on several topics of national interest.

Among the topics expected to be discussed on tonight’s programme is the significant progress being made on the construction of the second cruise pier at Port Zante, as well as the continuation of the island main road rehabilitation project, both of which fall under the purview of Liburd.

The honourable prime minister is also expected to address his Team Unity Government’s comprehensive response to the social needs of the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis through the introduction of initiatives such as the highly touted and receptive Poverty Alleviation Programme.

The hugely popular and interactive radio programme “Straight Talk” airs twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays on WINNFM. The programme is also streamed live via the WINNFM Facebook page.

The radio show offers listeners the opportunity to phone in and make their contributions whether by airing their concerns, offering suggestions or to commend the Government on the work it has been doing over the last three years.

Listeners can participate by calling telephone numbers 466-0989, 662-0989, or by sending an email to straighttalk@winnfm.com.