Prime Minister Timothy Harris visited the Government Printery at its temporary location at the Koi Building, R.L. Bradshaw International Airport, on Tuesday afternoon, May 14, where he met and held discussions with the management and staff on the way forward for the establishment.

Harris, who is the Minister with responsibility for the Government Printery, was accompanied by Osbert DeSuza, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Government Printery. They were welcomed by the management and staff led by Manager/Printer Joycelyn Mitchum.

According to Mitchum, Harris held thorough discussions with the management and staff on the way forward for the printery bearing in mind that the new printery is about to open on Church Street in Basseterre at the old site where it was located before it moved to its temporary location in July 2017.

When the new printery comes on stream, hopefully by October this year, it will have modern and efficient equipment and will be at the forefront in the printing industry making it the number one printery in St. Kitts and Nevis, if not in the region on a whole. Training for the staff at local, regional and international levels to bring them up to scratch in line with technological advances in the area of printing was among some of the issues discussed.

Management and staff at the Government Printery expressed appreciation that Harris met and discussed with them, and they promised to do their best, and with more vigour taking into consideration that they will be using modern equipment. They also expressed gratitude that they will be exposed to advanced training in their area of vocation.