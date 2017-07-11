Have you seen this woman?

Cabbage Tree woman missing

By staff reporter

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The public’s assistance is being sought in locating a 66-year old female from Cabbage Tree who has gone missing.

Elphina Williams was reportedly last seen in the Brighton area on Wednesday, July 5. Family members reported they last had contact with her on Thursday, June 29.

Williams is described as having a brown complexion, a medium build, brown hair and is 5-feet, 4-inches tall. She was born Dec. 24, 1950.

Anyone who may have any information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cayon Police Station at 465-7258, the nearest police station or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.

It was also indicated by police that information provided would be held confidential and individuals may be eligible for a reward.