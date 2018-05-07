Just days before the election petition hearing goes before the Supreme Court the Nevis Reformation Partys member Robelto Hector has applied to have his the petition withdrawn.

Hector confirmed this to the Observer and noted that there were a number of reasons but chose not to disclose them. When asked if cost was one of the reasons he said that he could not determine that because the cost of an election petition varies.

He pointed out the most recent election petition between Lindsey Grant and Rupert Herbert et al. Grant lost his case on appeal and was ordered to pay more than EC$750,000.00.Then here was the CCM 2011 petition which ran millions of dollars in lawyers fees.

On January 12, Hector filed a petition at the High Court in Nevis against Spencer Brand, (CCM Candidate) Elvin Bailey, (Supervisor of Elections) ,Calvin Fahie, (Registration Officer for the District of St. Paul) and the Attorney General of St. Christopher and Nevis.

The petition followed the outcome of the December 18 2017 Nevis Island Assembly election. Hector lost his seat after 12 years in District one St. Pauls by 11 votes (585 to 596) to the Concerned Citizens Movement candidate Spencer Brand.

In a statement following the election, Hector said that the persons who are responsible for the administration of the electoral system appear to lack the necessary probity, honesty and integrity that is required to ensure that elections are free and fair and democratic.

Hector, at that point called for the support of Nevisians during his petition and pointed out the court venture is an expensive one. These election petitions are very expensive and burdensome undertakings. The NRP has just fought an election with meagre resources. amidst this Hector ensured his continuous fight as justice will prevail.

The National Assembly Election Petition Rules SRO 4 of 2004 section 13 allows persons to make an application to withdraw their petition however the court can accept or deny such request.