Helping Hands Initiative donates to Flamboyant Nursing Home

From the NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The Helping Hands Initiative (HHI), a charitable organisation on Nevis, presented the Flamboyant Nursing Home on Nevis with an assortment of items Feb. 28 to assist in the care of the seniors.

At a short ceremony at the Alexandra Hospital’s administration office, Francine Anson, president and founder of the HHI, handed the gift to Gary Pemberton, hospital administrator, and said it is the first of many donations to the facility.

“We decided to make a donation to the Flamboyant Home,” she said. “[It is] one of many donations that we will be making, and, as we are made aware of the needs that the Flamboyant Home has, we will be able to make a more adequate donations.”

The gift included adult undergarments, incontinence pads, other toiletries, dried fruits and vegetables, and scrubs for caretakers at the home.

In response, Pemberton thanked the group for their contribution and expressed hope that the gift would help to sustain and encourage longevity of the residents. He also commended the organisation for a prior donation and others expected in the near future.

“It shows that they are committed to ensuring that our senior residents are comfortable and that the nurses have what they need to ensure that the residents at the Flamboyant Home are comfortable,” he said.

Also present at the handing over ceremony were by Marlene Jeffers, assistant hospital administrator, and Donna Hanley, nurse manager of the home.