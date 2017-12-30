The Helping Hands Initiative gives back to the hospital

The Alexandra Hospital on Nevis has been the recipient a considerable number of medical supplies donated by the nonprofit group The Helping Hands Initiative Nevis, Wednesday (December 27).

The group’s mandate is to assist single parent families, the elderly and shut ins. During a brief presentation ceremony at the Alexandra Hospital’s Administration Building the items which included lab supplies, needles, saline solution, hospital bed sheets, baby formula, ivy bags and other supplies were handed over to Hospital Administrator Gary Pemberton as well as Supervisor of labs at the hospital Clester Roberts.

President and founder of the local Helping Hands Initiative Francine Anson said while speaking at the brief ceremony that the nonprofit group has been in Nevis for a year and the items donated “are the first of many donations to the hospital.”

The operation services 10-12 families full-time. The headquarters for the group is located at the former Bocane Ceramics Building on Main Road in Charlestown, and currently houses a prayer center, a thrift shop and a food bank.

The donations were a partnership between Seed of Promise in Canada and The Helping Hands Initiative Nevis.

Pemberton thanked the group for its “timely” donation. “On behalf of the patients and staff at the Alexandra hospital, I will like to thank The Helping Hands Initiative Nevis for this timely donation to the hospital. These are supplies that will be used at the hospital specifically in the lab and other areas like maternity and there are some items that can be used by the professionals in the theater as well,” he said.

In continuing he said that during the Christmas Season “there is no better time for The Helping Hands Initiative to be making a presentation to the hospital because Christmas is a time for giving and we are very appreciative for this kind gesture.”

“We hope this will be a long lasting relationship between the health institution and The Helping Hands,” Pemberton said.

Meanwhile along with assisting the needy the nonprofit group plans to add a financial service to expand the role of the Helping Hands Initiative within the community. Currently, the initiative offers a Debt Reduction program and an empowerment program.

The debt reduction program is a more short term option, providing crisis assistance when unforeseen bills pile up and food still needs to get on the table, while the empowerment program seeks to allow members to understand how to save and manage money, all while not sacrificing short term needs.