Helping Hands Initiative Ready for Next Step

The Helping Hands Initiative is ready for their next phase of ministering to body, soul and spirit throughout Nevis and the surrounding Leeward Islands. With headquarters located at the former Bocane Ceramics Building on Main Road in Charlestown, the organization has sought to provide food and clothing to families in need since its inception last November.

Francine Anson established the charitable organization with large goals in mind. The Helping Hands Initiative headquarters is open for business, even as they plan its expansion. The building currently houses a prayer center, a thrift shop and a food bank.

The organization is currently preparing to receive 30 barrels of food and clothing donations from Canada to complement their growing supply chain on Nevis. the initiative is ready to begin phase two of their five phase process, which involves composing strategies to assist each person who visits the program to grow beyond their economic situation.

Now ready to expand the operating capacity of the initiative, the organization studied habits of larger food bank operations to understand what it takes to launch a successful food bank, and are now prepared to implement those habits and add a uniquely Nevisian feel to the operation. The founder looked at a few different islands to establish their roots and through the process, Nevis chose them.

“This organization is something I’ve had in mind since the 80’s and never implemented,” Anson said. “I started looking at a building in Antigua, but then the Lord said no, Nevis.”

This then established the food bank with a passion to fulfill the ministry of Jesus in providing for the physical needs of persons.

“We’ve got to minister to body, soul and spirit,” Anson said. “A hungry man cannot hear anything, his focus is one thing: I’m hungry. I could tell him Jesus is coming right now and his focus is, tell him I’m hungry.”

Operators now plan to add a financial service to their offerings to expand the role of the Helping Hands Initiative within the community. “ We want to provide not only food and clothing, but also see our families become financially stable,” Anson said. “We want to do money management courses and things of that nature but at the same time we want to make sure we have financial assistance available.”

The ideology behind this phase comes from the old adage; “if you give a man a fish, he eats for a day. If you teach a man to fish, he eats for life.”

Currently, the initiative offers a Debt Reduction program and an empowerment program. The debt reduction program is a more short term option, providing crisis assistance when unforeseen bills pile up and food still needs to get on the table, while the empowerment program seeks to allow members to understand how to save and manage money, all while not sacrificing short term needs.

The operation has picked up speed and now services 10-12 families full-time. As each facet of the organizations phases are to be implemented, the need for more volunteers will be accentuated.

“When we have the barrels come in, we’re going to need help,” Anson said. “We’ll have 30 barrels we’re going to unpack. I can tell you, the 5 that are coming now, they were packed tight.”

The initiative is nearing its one year anniversary ready and excited to see what the future brings. For more information, including how you can get involved, you can find the food bank’s website and Facebook page by searching for The Helping Hands Initiative Nevis.