Thirty-one year old Inebo Hendrickson of Sandy Point was found guilty for the offence of Armed Robbery at a High Court hearing on April 11, 2019.

Hendrickson was charged on May 27, 2016 for the offence which took place on May 20, 2016 at Money Gram, which is located at the Shoreline Plaza in Basseterre. He was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison and his sentencing is scheduled for June 7, 2019.