KINGSTON, Jamaica – Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris has received a firsthand account of the happenings and functioning of the St. Kitts and Nevis High Commission in Jamaica since the passing of High Commissioner Cedric Harper last year.

The update was provided by Mr. Laron Howell, the high commissioner’s assistant during a brief meeting at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on Friday, June 14.

Harris enquired of the welfare of the members of staff and their families, as well as the functioning of the High Commission since Ambassador Harper’s passing.

Howell expressed delight at the prime minister’s thoughtfulness and consideration for the commission’s staff members.

On Saturday the St. Kitts and Nevis prime minister met with other members of the staff during a special luncheon event. It was there that Harris personally thanked the High Commission’s staff for their invaluable service even after Harper’s passing.

Harper joined the Consular Corps in Jamaica in the capacity of honorary consul general of St. Kitts and Nevis, serving in that position from 1983 to 1999 and as consul general from 1999 to 2000 before being appointed high commissioner for St. Kitts and Nevis to Jamaica in 2001. From 2001 to 2014, Harper also served as non-resident ambassador for St. Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of Cuba.

He passed away on August 29, 2018.