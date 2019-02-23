BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — A small but significant handing over ceremony took place at Government House on Feb. 21, when a set of books and a cheque of EC $6,634.21 were handed over to the Governor General, His Excellency, S.W. Tapley Seaton, Patron of the St. Christopher National Trust, for use in the institution.

The items were donated by His Excellency Dr. Kevin Isaac, St Kitts and Nevis’ High Commissioner in London.

Sir Tapley expressed thanks and appreciation to High Commissioner Isaac and said: “This is his fourth publication of poems but this one has been dedicated to the National Trust and he had raised certain funds in London from the sale of the books and he is contributing these funds to the National Trust.”

Elsa Wilkin-Armbrister, Minister Counsellor at the St. Kitts and Nevis High Commission in London, presented the donation on behalf of the high commissioner and noted that His Excellency Isaac is confident that they will be put to great use.

“He wants to donate this to you [Patron of the Trust]; he understands that the Trust means a lot to you and he hope that this could be used to advance the cause,” she said, adding that it is Dr. Isaac’s hope for the books, entitled “Chasing Footsteps” to be sold at the National Trust and that the “funds generated could be used for whatever you see fit.”

Sir Tapley handed over the donation to the Trust’s President, Schneidman Warner, and Executive Director, Ryllis Percival.