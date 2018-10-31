CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The following is an announcement from the High Court of Justice (Nevis Circuit) regarding its November sitting for the trial of criminal assizes.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to section 87(4) of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (Saint Christopher and Nevis) Act, Cap. 3.11 of the Revised Edition of 2002 of the Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis that Tuesday, the 6th day of November 2018, at 9 o’ clock in the forenoon, has been fixed as the date and the hour for the commencement of the sitting of the High Court of Justice, (Nevis Circuit) for the trial of criminal assizes.

All person, including jurors, witnesses and sureties having any business before the Court, please take notice and govern yourselves accordingly.