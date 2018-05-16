Higher education opportunities for citizens discussed on May 16 ‘Working for You’

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The opportunities for higher education will be the topic on the weekly radio and television programme “Working for You” Wednesday. Tune in to listen to Kimarah T. Isaac, special project coordinator to the president at Monroe College, speak about the process of sourcing scholarships and funding opportunities to universities for Kittitians and Nevisians. Several scholarships are offered through the Ministry of Education.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity administration, which has pledged “transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the federation.” The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who provide “timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3 p.m. and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.-noon respectively. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/.