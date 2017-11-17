Photo 1: Cruise ships dock in St. Kitts.

Photo 2: Schedule for Cruise Ships for Nov. 17

Photo 3: Tourists from the Seabourne Odyssey enjoy themselves at Carambola.

Historic day for cruise tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis as seven ships dock with 10,000 tourists

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Friday was an extraordinary day for cruise tourism in St. Kitts, as never before has the federation seen seven cruise ships docked on the same day, bringing with them in the vicinity of 10,000 visitors.

Seabourn Odyssey was docked at Carambola Beach Club; TUI Discovery at the Deep Water Harbour; Adventure of the Seas and Celebrity Summit at Port Zante; Thomson Celebration and Wind Surf at the Marina. Crystal Esprit was docked at the Marina from 7:30 a.m.-noon, at Carambola Beach Club from 1-5 p.m. and will overnight at Port Zante.

“That’s extremely good for this country,” said the tourism minister, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, during a press briefing at Carambola Beach Club on Friday. “Additionally, it shows what the Cruise Season 2017-2018 has to offer. It also shows you that in November alone we are going to have 70 calls to port. In December, we are having [more than] 115 in port and that translates to a lot. It translates to December alone of something in the region of USD$30 million pumped into the economy.

“We are extremely happy for what we are seeing in the cruise industry, but it hasn’t come easy. It has come with a lot of hard work and diligence,” he added, while thanking the team at the Ministry of Tourism and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority for “pushing above their weight.”

Minister Grant said that for Dec. 25-26, Christmas Day and Boxing Day respectively, seven ships are expected to dock in St. Kitts on each day. He added that this is not an easy feat, but that his ministry has held consultations with different stakeholders, including the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, the medical fraternity and vendors, to ensure that everyone is prepared to respond to all scenarios.

“Because we have to deliver first-class service to our visitors, we want them to leave knowing that it is not just about the sand or the sea – it’s about the beauty yes – but it’s also about first-class, first-rate service in a first line industry,” he said. “That is what we want them to take away.”

He extended thanks to all citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis who understand that the tourism industry is not only meaningful, but it is “our bread and butter. It pumps into the industry this year alone $671 million dollars of economic activity. We can’t just pick up that anywhere and so we are out there week after week in front of the cruise executives telling them that we can deliver; we are going to deliver and we are not only going to deliver first-class service, we are going to make St. Kitts and Nevis the best stop you have on your itinerary.”