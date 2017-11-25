Historic Seven Cruise ship visit St. Kitts more to come in December

Record number of cruise visitors continue to flock to the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis with last Friday with the docking of seven cruise ships bringing with them in 10,000 visitors with similar days expected in December and January.

The seven ship in St. Kitts of Friday were Seabourn Odyssey was docked at Carambola Beach Club; TUI Discovery was at the Deep Water Harbour; Adventure of the Seas and Celebrity Summit at Port Zante; Thomson Celebration and Wind Surf at the Marina. Crystal Esprit was docked at the Marina.

Speaking at a special event at the Carambola Beach Club to mark the historic occasion tourism Minister Lindsay Grant hailed the day as historic.

“Today is a historic day it is the first time in the cruise industry in St. Kitts and Nevis we are having seven ships running a total capacity of about 10,000 visitors and that is extremely good for the country.”

Grant stated that the busy day on Friday was just a preview of what the cruise season 2017/2018 has to offer.

“It also shows that in November alone we are going to have seventy calls to ports in December we are having over 115 calls to port and that translate to a lot. In December alone it translates to $30m US dollars.”

The tourism minister added that the tourism sector is now reaping the benefits of hard work from his ministry and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA).

“We are extremely happy but it did not come easy. It has come with a lot of hard work, a lot of diligence and I must thank the team both at the Ministry of Tourism and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority for pushing above their wills and also for those who have been with me.

“When we meet the cruise executives we told them that St. Kitts and Nevis can perform. They tested on July 26 with 5 ships and 15,000 passengers. We went to them the other week and asked if we delivered and they said we were flawless in our delivery.”

Grant noted that in December similar historic days are expected during the heart of the carnival season including on Boxing Day when the entire federation will be celebrating the annual J’ouvert celebrations

“Christmas Day alone we will have seven ships Boxing Day seven ships we have been speaking to our stakeholders to make sure everybody is on top of their game because we have to deliver first class service to our visitors. We want them to leave here knowing it’s not just about the sand and the sea but it is about the people who can deliver top class first class first rate service,” Grant indicated.

He also thanked the public for understanding how important the industry plays on the lives of the citizens in the federation.

“I want to thank all the citizens who understand by now that this industry is not only meaningful but it is our bread and butter. It pumps into the economy this year alone $671 Million of economic activity.

“We want to make St. Kitts and Nevis the best stop on their itinerary. Right Now we are number three in spend with $111.08 USD per passenger that translates in November, December and January alone to $200M in this economy.”

He then highlighted the significance the money pumped into the economy plays.

“It means one in three households in St. Kitts is touched by the dollars flowed through here it means that this industry is the number one industry in the country and the most significant and it means we have to nurture it and protect it to make sure it lasts not only in our generation alone but in the generations yet unborn.”

Grant however encouraged that everyone plays their roles to ensure that industry remains sustainable for generations to come

“We have to make sure to take up all that garbage around Basseterre and the other rural areas. We have to make sure we teach our children that when they finish with a bottle they do not throw it down and they are receptacles for that.”

In September, Grant noted that a challenging cruise ship season was a possibility with most of other ports in the Eastern Caribbean being destroyed by the passages of Hurricanes Irma, Maria and Jose but due to some negotiations with the tourism Ministry and the cruise liners they were able to convince the cruiseliners that they are open for business.