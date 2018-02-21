As historic tenure bill is tabled, Opposition leader protests outside Parliament

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – As the “West Indies (Tenure of Office of Prime Minister) (Constitutional Amendment) Bill 2018” was being tabled in the National Assembly Feb. 21 by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, the leader of the Opposition and former prime minister for 20 years, the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas led a small band of supporters in protest outside the Parliament in support of Opposition Member of Parliament the Hon. Konris Maynard, who was suspended for 10 days from the chamber for what Speaker the Hon. Michael Perkins described as “undignified, dishonourable and calculated” conduct “designed to bring the House into disrepute.”

Maynard was named and immediately suspended from the National Assembly Feb. 13 for being in violation of the Standing Orders. That was the second time that Maynard had been named by Speaker Perkins for “disrespectful behaviour,” and the third time he had been asked to withdraw from the Parliament. On May 23, 2017, he was asked to withdraw and on July 11, 2017, he was named and suspended for five days. Maynard had to sit out today’s Parliamentary sitting. Opposition Member the Hon. Marcella Liburd boycotted today’s sitting to be at the protest; however, the Hon. Patrice Nisbett broke ranks with Dr. Douglas, choosing instead to attend Parliament.

The “West Indies (Tenure of Office of Prime Minister) (Constitutional Amendment) Bill 2018” is a bill to amend the West Indies Act Cap. 1.01, to provide for the term of office of the prime minister, to amend the Constitution of Saint Christopher and Nevis and for related matters. The bill seeks to make an amendment of Section 52 (2) of the Constitution. With the amendment, “a representative shall not hold office as prime minister for more than two terms, whether or not served consecutively.”

If the bill is passed in the House, it will be a landmark piece of legislation in the British Caribbean.