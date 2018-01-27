The theme for this year’s History and Heritage Month, opening February 1 is “History &Heritage: A Conduit For ‘full’ Emancipation. It features a packed calendar of events, the first being an address by the Prime Minister of the Federation Hon Timothy Harris and then a speech by the Premier of Nevis hon. Mark Brantley .

History and Heritage Month is an outreach activity organized by Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society (BHFNPS), the Nevis Historic and Conservation Society(NHCS),Departments of Culture and Education and interested individuals.

According to Brimstone Hill General Manager Percival Hanley, during History and Heritage Month a variety of activities will be presented which seeks to promote greater knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the history, heritage and culture of our country among citizens thereby fostering stronger national identity and pride.

In addition among activities there are plans to honor “ the sterling contribution of the late President, Sir Probyn Inniss, MBE, founder of the History and Heritage Month of Activities. The History and Heritage Committee has decided to memorialize him in two of the activities. The trophy for the Primary Schools Quiz will be renamed “The Sir Probyn Inniss Memorial Lecture”. The formal renaming ceremony will take place at the launch ceremony” Hanely said.

The Observer obtained the calendar of activities for the month which include the opening ceremony of the History and Heritage Month 2018 activities will take place on Thursday at 6.00 p. m, February 1, 2018, at a ceremony held at Matheson House, in St. Kitts ,

February 4th church service at the Zion Moravian Church, Victoria Road St .Kitts at 9 am also a Church service at the St. Thomas’s Anglican Church in Nevis at 10:30 am,6th Primary schools preliminary quiz,

7th the Sir Probyn Inniss Memoral Lecture by featured speaker Dr. Whitman Browne author of the Christena Disaster at the St Thomas Anglican Church the same event will be held in St. Kitts at the University Center on February 8th

9th the Book launch display at the Public Library in St. Kitts

13th round two of the primary school quiz

15th panel discussion location to be announced

17th History and Heritage Hike starting at 7am location to be announced

17th Heritage day at Montravers Nevis starting a 11am- 4 pm

24th evening of the Arts “Dancing Through History” at the Bath Hotel in Nevis starting at 7 pm

25th the Senior Citizens Social at the Matheson House, St Kitts

27th primary school quiz finals

March 1st Cultural Fair at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College and on

9th Back to My roots Pageant.

February is observed as Black History Month, in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and in the Netherlands. The month is used to celebrate Black Achievements. It began as a way for remembering important people and events in the history of the African Diaspora.