Homeowners who are in arrears are being encouraged to take advantage of an extension of the Property Tax Amnesty Programme announced by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis this week.

“In an effort to allow taxpayers to become current with their tax obligations, the Government of St. Kitts & Nevis is extending its Property Tax Amnesty Program, which includes a 10% reduction in the tax amount and the total amount of penalties and interest due to only $100,” the Inland Revenue Department announced in a press release Wednesday, adding “Flexible payment plans are available for taxpayers who are unable to settle the full amount before the end of the amnesty period.”

To take part, all payment plans, including deposits, must be made on or before Jan. 31, 2020. The length of the payment plan and a minimum deposit would be determined after consultation with the Inland Revenue Department. Taxpayers are to note that in default of any payment, interest and penalties would be reinstated, the Inland Revenue Department said.

For additional information, contact the department’s Debt Management and Filing Compliance Unit at (869) 465-8485 Ext. 3438, or visit the department’s new office on the Bay Road.