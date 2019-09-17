Hon. Eric Evelyn, Area Representative for the St. George’s Parish, impressed upon students at the Gingerland Secondary School (GSS) the importance of knowing the words to the national anthem and their school song while addressing students during a visit Friday.

“You should know your school song by heart and the next time I come to visit for assembly I want to see everyone singing the school song. It is a very inspiring song with inspiring words, and you need to know your school song,” said Mr. Evelyn, who is also the Minister of Youth in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

“You also need to know the national anthem of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and anytime you are singing the national anthem you are supposed to do it with pride. You’re supposed to stand at attention. You are not supposed to have your hands in your pockets. You’re not supposed to have your hands on your head. You need to stand at attention and sing it with meaning. It’s a very serious song so, please, in future, pay respect to your school song as well as the national anthem of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he added.

Mr. Evelyn said the visit was the first in his plan to pay regular visits to the schools in the parish at the start of the new school year, and assured students of the administration’s support through the Ministry of Education.

“We continue to do whatever we can to support the school, to support the infrastructure, to support the teachers and to support you. I know we would have done some work over the summer vacation and I hope the work that has been done is pleasing to the staff and the students. We want to ensure that you are very comfortable, both students and staff who come to this learning institution,” he said, reminding students they are the future of island and they should have respect for their teachers, their fellow students and for themselves.

Reminded students of the importance of education, Mr. Evelyn said they should learn their lessons well, have manners and respect, and that once they work together with their teachers, he is certain that GSS would continue to be one of the leading educational institutions in the Federation.

“As we start this new school year bear in mind that that your area representative is 150 percent in support of you and the school. The Ministry of Education is fully supportive. The Nevis Island Administration is fully supportive, and you must do your part. I know the teachers are doing their part and we want you the students to continue to do your part,” he said.

The area representative commended students on their performance at the overseas examinations and urged them to continue to do their best with the assistance of their parents and teachers.He also encouraged teachers to continue to give their best.

“I want to specifically encourage our teachers. I know nowadays to teach in these trying times is very difficult. I know you students are not easy to deal with and the teachers are here for several hours of the day. They have their problems at home as well. They have their personal problems and a lot of the time you, as the students, add to those problems, and so the teachers are doing a hard work but they continue because they are committed and dedicated to the task,” he said.“So, I want to encourage our teachers. I know that you have it tough sometimes but whatever we can do, please do not be afraid to ask. You may not get it done right away but we will endeavour to do our best to ensure that you are comfortable because we want you to be comfortable in order to teach our children.”