Hon Hector to Face Magistrate

The Nevis Reformation Party’s representative for St. Paul’s Hon Robelto Hector is due in Magistrate’s Court to answer a battery charge.

The Hon. Member appeared in court Tuesday with his attorney Saundra Hector. He was charged months prior after he and a Hamilton resident were involved in a verbal altercation at a village shop which, it is alleged, that the Hector slapped the resident.

His case however was adjourned to later this month and will be heard by visiting magistrate form St. Kitts Donna Harris at the Magistrate Court in Charlestown.

Also in an unrelated case, Dwayne Freeman, his sister, Natasha Freeman, and Watisha Brown appeared in court to answer the charge of possession of cannabis and possession of ammunition– two rounds of .22 bullets.

Watisha and Natasha both pleaded not guilty to both charges while Dwayne pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and not guilty to possession of ammunition.

The trio is being represented by Attorney Natasha Grey.

They were jointly charged in July with the offences of possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, smuggling of a firearm, possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply. This after members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force obtained a search warrant on the Freemans’ home and found a 9mm pistol, eight rounds of ammunition and a sizable amount of cannabis.

The trio previously appeared before the Magistrate Yasmine Clarke at the Magistrate Court to answer to the charge of possession of cannabis with intent to supply. Sister and brother informed the court that their attorney was unable to make it to court and requested for their trail to be heard anyway.

The magistrate questioned Natasha Freeman on whether she was sure she could defend herself and understood the law. She answered yes. Dwayne Freeman said that he, too, was ready for their case to be heard without an attorney. Watisha however said that she was not ready to proceed.

Their attorney on Tuesday said that she was ready not to proceed with one of the charges that were brought before the court on Tuesday. Their case has been adjourned to an undecided future date.