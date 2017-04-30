His Honour Mr. Eustace John Retires As Deputy Governor-general

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 30, 2017 (SKNIS): His Honour Mr. Eustace John CMG has with effect from 30th April, 2017, demitted office as Deputy Governor-General for Nevis.

By letter dated 25th January, 2017, His Honour Mr. John informed His Excellency The Governor-General, Sir Tapley Seaton G.C.M.G, C.V.O, Q.C, J.P of his request to retire from the post.

By letter of 31st January, 2017, His Excellency The Governor-General placed on record his appreciation to Mr. John for his service as Deputy Governor-General for Nevis for the past 23 years from 1994 and wished both he and Mrs. John best wishes for a well-deserved retirement and good wishes for the future.

His Honour Mr. John had a distinguished record of public service in both St. Kitts and Nevis and has contributed significantly to our national development.