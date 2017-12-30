Hospital Receives New Information System

Patients visiting the Joseph N France General Hospital and other health institutions in the Federation can now rely on Hospital Information System (HIS) for advancement in the delivery of service.

The system, which three years to complete, and was partly funded by the Republic of China (Taiwan) was handed over to the hospital Wednesday in a brief ceremony.

Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency George Gow-Wei Chiou handed over a symbolic key to Minister of Health Senator Wendy Phipps. The Taiwanese Ambassador stated that his government had invested up to $800,000 in the project that started in 2014.

He then highlighted the purpose of the newly installed system. “The purpose of this is to establish digitalized medical record storage in the JNF Hospital in St. Kitts and the Alexandra Hospital in Nevis.”

The Taiwanese Ambassador explained that the system will assist in the delivery of health care in the Federation. “Patients who visit the … hospitals will receive personalized health ID cards combined with the appropriate software for medical information and the doctors’ notes from the surgery or consultation can be easily edited.”

Phipps noted that the ceremony was the coronation of several years of effort as a hospital information system is an ongoing and evolving piece of equipment.

“It is a system not only intended to protect patients data but to have data in real time and to allow doctors off site to view medical records and also allow us in the Ministry to keep track of information because everyone knows in a changing global environment it is data that drives policy.”

She added that in the delivery of health care mistakes are to be kept at a minimum and this new system will help in that regard.

“Over time it is the Governments’ wish and also the wish of our partners in Taiwan that the hospital information system will grow to the level that first world nations do and have that same data on the wrist band for the patience so that everything that is done to or for that patient can be scanned immediately so you know in real time who would have treated that patient last and what they would have done to them.

“We are very grateful for the inroads that we are making in terms of science and technology to augment the services that are offered by the public health infrastructure here in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Phipps indicated.