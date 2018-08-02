(Office of the Prime Minister Press Unit)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The registration process for the historic Household Support Programme, being introduced by the Team Unity Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, is now in full swing.

An orientation session was held Aug. 2, at the Ministry of Health conference room for staff of the Department of Social Services and other volunteers, who will serve as enumerators.

The registration process for the Household Support Programme represents the delivery on another major commitment made by Team Unity in its inaugural Manifesto of 2015.

Under the programme, households earning less than EC$3,000 per month will receive an additional $500 monthly.

For the next two weeks, enumerators, who were required to sign a confidentiality agreement, will be present in each of the community centers on St. Kitts to assist residents in filling out their questionnaires.

In areas where there are no community centers or where the community center is unfit for use, alternative venues are being provided.

In his most recent press conference, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said the fiscal affairs of the government are in order and as a result the government is in a position to further improve the lives of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis through initiatives such as the Household Support Programme.

“Team Unity knows what it is doing and we are doing what we said we would do,” the prime minister said. “We are doing more for our people than any other government in the region has been able to do. We are able to do these things because we have managed well. We will continue to help all our people but our priority will be to serve the poor, the elderly and the young.”

Only one questionnaire should be completed by each household. The data collected will later be verified and analyzed to ensure that only suitably qualified persons benefit and that there is no abuse.