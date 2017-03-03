Hundreds turn out as Sports Giant Steadroy Techeira laid to rest

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The sports fraternity in St. Kitts and Nevis showed up Tuesday Afternoon to say their final goodbyes to sports icon Steadroy ‘Tish’ Techeira following his death on February 15.

Hundreds of people including family, friends, the sports community and former and present staff and students of Washington Archibald High School turned out to Warner Park to pay their tributes to Mr. Techeira. The attendees included national footballers, cricketers, track and field athletes, referees, umpires and sporting officials.

One person who paid tribute was Malcom Ramsey who spoke on behalf of referees since Techeira had served as a FIFA referee from 1999-2006.

“I rise humbly, yet honoured and deeply saddened to pay tribute to our fallen stalwarts and matriot of refereeing .Tish was talented, inspirational, selfless and humble,” he said.

Looking back at his initial encounters with Techeira, he said, “My first encounter with Techeira was in 1989 when I played cricket for the St. Kitts U-19 team Tish was the coach. As I look back now I can’t recall seeing him anywhere else than here in Warner Park.”

Mr. Ramsey also remembered the role Tish played in the development of referees in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“It was very difficult for Tish to leave his honorary duty of Fourth Official in the Premier League. I recall saying to him do you want to officiate from a wheelchair? The he reluctantly conceded and prepared them for fourth official duty. Without doubt he has worked with every single match official here today and has left a legacy and a void that no one can fill,” he declared.

Stanley Jacobs of the St. Kitts Nevis Football Association noted that the true worth of a man is the positive contribution he makes in the lives of people he comes into contact with during his time on earth.

“It is really fitting for us to conclude that our dear friend Steadroy Techeira was indeed a great man and wonderful man having made such positive impact on the many lives that he came into contact with during his very short time here on earth,” he said.

Clarice Cotton of the Special Olympics stated that their program is dependent on volunteers to keep the program alive and Techeira served for a very long time.

“Steadroy ‘Tish’ Techeira volunteered for floor hockey in 1992 and remained with Special Olympics. He attend a games committee meeting just one week before his timely passing,” she said.

She added that Tish volunteered in many capacities.

“He performed duties as a coach, an official, committee member and a fund raiser,” she continued.

“In 1993 when St. Kitts and Nevis along with other Caribbean countries decided to participate with other Caribbean countries world winter game in Austria Tish accompanied the team as coaches. In 1999 he was one of the Bocce coaches for the world games in North Carolina.”

Cotton added that he was not afraid to learn and pass on his skills in sports that are not usually played in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We at special Olympic will miss his smiling face, his commitment, his helpfulness and his support. I pray that God will grant him eternal peace,” she said.

Dennis Phillip President of the St. Kitts Cricket Association said with Techeira they knew they were able to call upon him “at any time, at any given day and at any time of the day.”

Luther Kelly on behalf of the St. Kitts Umpires Association, the West Indies Umpires Association and the St. Croix Umpires association also paid respects to Techeira.

“There were instances where umpires who were scheduled to umpire games and for whatever reason they were unable to attend. While everyone would panic one telephone call to Tish and he will show up,” he said.

He added that there are not many words that can describe how the SKCA is going to miss Techeira.

“He has been there for us on many occasions. Apart from umpiring he has been with the selectors he has been with scorers, grounds men and so many aspects of the game,” he said.

– President of the St. Kitts Nevis Amateur athletic Association (SKNAAA” Glen Jeffers–stated that at this time of the year Tish loved to use the phrase “track side.”

“He was a very kind, loyal volunteer of our sport he always made the necessary time to come to assist track and field from primary school, secondary school and to our many championships and as you all know Tish never like to say no”

Mr. Jeffers said he was in awe as to how Techeira found time to officiate at Track meets.

“I don’t even know how he got to do it, because he was so involved in other sports and he still found time for our sport and we really want to commend him for his contribution he was the ultimate official in my view,” he said.

He added that there will definitely be a void especially at this time of the year with so much competitions to cover.

“We will have to make do and see how we will be able to make it through this tough season without him. We will dedicate our competitions in his name.”

Denis ‘Freddy’ Knight who eulogised Techeira noted that Tish took his first ever steps at Warner Park and living so close to the park played a role in his life for sports.

Mr. Knight said Tish may have been the most successful coach in the history of the Federation.

He worked with the Special Olympics and went all over the world and probably brought back more gold medals than any other coach probably ever.

He added that Tish lived his life without fuss or complaining over anything.

“And he seemed to have passed in the same way he livedhis life no big fuss, no big report saying he had taken ill.”

Eleanor Phillip of the Ministry of Education said it is with great sorrow that she was making the tribute and extended condolences to his mother Enid and to the principal staff and students of the Washington Archibald High School.

“Information received reveals that Techeira was a dedicated and consistent member of staff. We in the Ministry are very grateful for the impact that he has made on the lives of many of our students for many many years.

“He was always determined to make sure that the Washington Archibald High School Surged to the top of ladder in Sports.”

Christine Walwyn of Phunn Makers Mass Cam also remembered Techeira’s contribution to culture

“Tish was a Phunn Maker with the Mas Camp from its inception and we had 14 years of fun including our most memorable trip to Leeds Carnival several years ago.”

She added that they are in the process of planning their return trip this august and Tish was forefront in this.

“His last text to me stated that I should organize a meeting for Wednesday…and nothing was going to stop us,” she said quietly.