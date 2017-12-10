Hurricanes receive new bowling machine and hydration and donates to local sport

Scoring runs and performance overall should improve for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, as they were beneficiaries of a brand new bowling machine from Surrey Paving, welcomed a new sponsorship and donated netball equipment to the Department Of Sports.

Giving was the theme at Warner Park on Monday as the Hurricanes were handed a brand new bowling machine from Surrey Paving, that will assist the teams in their preparation for regional competition.

The bowling machine along with 200 accompanying balls was donated by the private sector company that obliged to assist the franchise.

According to Cricket Operations Manager of the Leeward Island Cricket Board (LICB) Vernon Springer the coaching staff needed new training equipment and the franchise approached Surrey Paving.

“It has come at a timely moment for us and this bowling machine will not only be used by the Leeward Island Hurricanes for all of our teams but in collaboration with the government of St. Kitts and Nevis we plan also to make that machine available to their programme,” Springer indicated.

Desmond Lewis of Surrey Paving indicated that they saw the need to enhance cricket development in St. Kitts and the Leeward Islands.

“We are pleased to be a part of the support, this support with technology in order to aide and develop cricket and cricketers within the community, because we understand the importance of development. We know it will prepare batsmen for the better not just for Leeward Islands Cricket but the West Indies in general.”

Head coach Winston Benjamin received the machine on behalf of his team and indicated that the machine will be used “wisely for the development of young cricketers and the senior team.

“To the players please use it wisely to develop your own personal game and at the same time when the time comes we will be doing business at your company.”

Lewis then fed the first five balls on the machine to Hurricanes batsmen Akeem Saunders.

The Hurricanes also welcomed a new sponsorship deal with Koscab St. Kitts and Nevis who will be the team’s hydration sponsor for the next two years.

Marketing Manager of Koscab Mr. Conrad Senior said it was an honour to be able to come on board.

“PowerAde will only enhance your game. It was a no brainer for us to come on board. We do believe in champions, partner with champions and we do expect the Leeward Islands Hurricanes to become champions in the very short order.”

Hurricanes Captain in accepting the sponsorship stated that the team are enjoying the products and was happy to be associated with the company.

In the final handing over of the day the Leeward Islands Hurricanes donated netball equipment to the Department Of Sports to help them deliver their primary school netball programmes.

Springer indicated that the hurricanes will be donating 50 netballs to the Department of Sports primary school programme.

Accepting the donation Director of Sports Anthony Wilshire said the netballs will go a long way as they continue to improve their primary school netball programme.

“Presently our coaches are involved and sometimes we have a shortage of netball so it is a pleasure for me to say thank you to the hurricanes. We look forward to donations in other ways.”

The Hurricanes also handed over signed shirts to Lewis, Senior and Wilshire.