ICOMOS delegates pay courtesy call on NIA ministers

From NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – In an effort to further the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) quest for the inscription of Charlestown as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site by 2020, a team of specialists from the International Counsel on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) met with NIA ministers while on a fact-finding mission to Nevis.

Antonio Maynard, secretary general of the St. Kitts and Nevis Commission for UNESCO; Christian Goodwillie; Daniel Young and Herman Van Hooff met with Deputy Premier of Nevis the Hon. Alexis Jeffers; the Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture; and the Hon. Spencer Brand, minister of physical planning, on Jan. 31 at the NIA’s conference room at Pinneys.

Jeffers spoke of the initiative which was started by the last premier of Nevis. Charlestown has been listed on the tentative list of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites.

“I know former Premier the Hon. Vance Amory was very instrumental in having this started,” he said. “Of course he must have seen some good reason why he would have indicated that we would want to pursue Nevis as being considered as a World Heritage Site. Indeed, the whole of Nevis I’m sure would be interested and keen in knowing where we are and where we’re going, and what benefits there are to be derived from this particular designation.”

During his tenure, Amory put together a team called the Nevis World Heritage Committee and chaired by Evelyn Henville. They are charged with working toward having Nevis named as a World Heritage Site.

Meantime, a hopeful Evelyn gave assurance of the NIA’s continued commitment to the project to ensure that Nevis wins UNESCO’s approval for the inscription of Charlestown. “I am very confident that it will happen,” he said. “The committee is very confident that it will happen and I want to say that the committee and all who are involved have the full support of my ministry and the full support of the Nevis Island Administration. We’re very delighted to have you and we’re hoping that this visit will bear fruit and we will see the fruit of the labour in 2020,” he said.

Brand also pledged support for the project and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to listen to the status of the project. He said he is certain that once the bid succeeds, the island would profit from the inscription. “Nevis would benefit from this and it gives us that ‘leg-up,’ so to speak, as one of those unique places,” he said. “Nevis has always been a unique place, but this would certainly add to the uniqueness of it.”

Also present was Dr. Everson Hull, St. Kitts and Nevis ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), who is serving on the committee as chairman of the International Partnerships and Solicitation Committee. ICOMOS is dedicated to the development of common doctrines, the evolution and circulation of knowledge, the creation of improved conservation techniques, and the promotion of cultural heritage significance. The organisation’s field of interest is in architecture, conservation, cultural heritage, monuments, natural heritage, restauration, standards, underwater cultural heritage, water and World Heritage safeguarding

While on Nevis, the ICOMO specialists also met with members of the Nevis World Heritage Committee and toured the island.