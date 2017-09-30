IICA makes generous donation to Nevis Agro Processing Unit

The Nevis Agro Processing Unit in the Department of Agriculture, and by extension the agro processors, received a generous gift this past week courtesy of the Inter-Caribbean Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

Augustine Merchant, coordinator of IICA on St. Kitts and Nevis, handed over one labeling machine with supplies and a laptop to the minister of agriculture, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, who then handed them over to the president of the Nevis Agro Processing Cooperative Society, Maureen Stapleton. The handing-over ceremony took place at the agro-processing unit in Prospect.

Merchant said during the ceremony that the new machine will eliminate agro processors from sourcing labels in other islands. “Rather than going all the way to Trinidad – I know some [people] buy labels from Trinidad – we thought that the best thing for us to do is to get a labeling machine so that we can do our own labeling here,” he said.

Minister of Agriculture the Hon. Alexis Jeffers also spoke at the ceremony, explaining that the new machine will “transform” the way labeling is done on the island.

“This machine will transform the way we do thing here on the island of Nevis in the agro processing business,” he said. ‘So this machine, I am sure, will bring out some confidence in people when they see that label representing the Nevis Argo Processors Cooperative or even the Department of Agriculture or even our abattoir, as well, too.”

He revealed future plans for the agro-processing unit to be expanded and to being exporting local made precuts from the agro processors.

“We have been looking for ways to improve the [agro-processing unit] and also to do some expansion,” he said. “We believe that through this particular sector, we can certainly transform agriculture here on the island of Nevis and do some things that we have not done in the past. And [we] also [want to] get the name of Nevis out there because I would like to see us starting to export some of the things that we are doing here in Nevis. [People] can get a tastesof some of our locally produced products.”

The minister concluded by thanking IICA for the generous contribution to the island of Nevis.