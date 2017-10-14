Illegal Firearms Seized Linked to Homicides

Illegal firearms seized by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force have been linked to homicides and other shootings according to Asst. Commissioner of Police Andre Mitchell.

Police thus far have recovered 40 illegal firearms for 2017 and have indicated that they have done ballistic and forensic testing on all to see if they are linked to any crimes.

“We have been testing all firearms recovered to see if they are linked to other scenes. What I can say, is that seven have been linked to homicides where persons have been arrested. There also have been 12 other arrests made with respect to none fatal shootings,” Mitchell stated.

“Investigations are ongoing, notwithstanding they are linked does not say persons will be arrested but we are testing all firearms,” he continued

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris reminded that a partial microscope was commissioned and commended the officers for successfully using it in their crime fighting efforts.

“A comparison microscope was one of our significant investment in technology by the Team Unity Administration and so I am pleased to learn that it is bearing fruit in terms of its application.”

Dr. Harris also briefly spoke of plans to grow the forensic unit of the police force.

“A significant investment we are mobilizing for is the further outfitting of the Forensic Department and a state of the art one is already be committed to and that should be with us if not by the end of the year certainly early in the new year.”

He further indicated that a second mobile police unit is to be in the federation by November the latest.

“I want to add as part of our investment in law and order is that a second mobile unit is to be here by next month. We are leaving no stone unturned in order to ensure peace.”

He also commended the law enforcement agencies for the theircontrol over homicides in the Federation compared to 2016 with a 25 percent reduction in homicides during that period.

“I urge our law enforcement officers to press on and continue doing well on behalf of our people and our nation,” the Prime Minister stated.

“I want to commend the Commissioner…and all the other agencies that are involved in crime fighting for the positive and improved direction in which we are seeing with respect to serious crimes in our country.

He also noted that the firearms removed from the streets this year exceeds the amount seized for the whole of 2016.

“Our security officers continue to make our streets and society safer by an aggressive outreach to take illegal weapons off the streets. Every firearm recovered is one less available to harm, maim, injure and kill our citizens and residents.”