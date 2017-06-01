IMPACT Justice Co-Sponsors the Barbados Bar Association’s Inaugural Weekend Law Conference

(BRIDGETOWN, June 1, 2017) The Canadian Government-funded project Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice) is pleased to be one of the co-sponsors of the Barbados Bar Association’s Inaugural Weekend Law Conference being held on June 2nd and 3rd at the Hilton Hotel, Barbados.

The conference commences with an Opening Ceremony on June 2nd, at which Opening Remarks will be delivered by Hon. Sir Marston Gibson, K.A., Chief Justice of Barbados. The topics being covered over the two days include corporate governance, international business, foreign exchange controls, lessons in community law, money-laundering legislation, legalising marijuana, technology and computer misuse, legal education, the right to privacy and practice management. Of note, is the panel discussion entitled “The Future of Legal Education” being held on June 3rd at 10.30 a.m., at which the findings of the IMPACT Justice Survey of Legal Education in CARICOM Member States will be discussed.

IMPACT Justice is a justice sector reform project being implemented from within the Caribbean Law Institute Centre, UWI, Cave Hill Campus. It’s sponsorship of this conference falls within its mandate to promote the upgrade of skills of the legal profession in CARICOM Member States. Under this component, the Project is drafting a Model Legal Profession Bill for the region, and has already hosted 12 sessions – between 2014 and the end of March, 2017 – sensitising attorneys-at-law and the public to the benefits of continuing legal professional development. These sessions were held in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Lucia.