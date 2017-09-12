In congratulatory message, Mexico calls for strengthening of ties with St. Kitts-Nevis

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – President of the United Mexican States, His Excellency Enrique Peña Nieto, has extended warm congratulations to the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of the federation’s 34th anniversary of independence.

St. Kitts and Nevis observes 34 years of statehood Sept. 19.

In a congratulatory letter sent to Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, President Nieto stated, “For my government, it is very important to maintain a relation of friendship and cooperation between the two countries to guarantee the growth and prosperity of our two societies.”

The Mexican president also conveyed his best wishes to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis in a separate letter sent to Gov.-Gen. His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP.

“On behalf of the people of Mexico, it is an honour to express to you my heartfelt congratulations on the commemoration of an additional year of the National Day of Saint Kitts and Nevis,” Nieto wrote. “I renew my firm commitment to strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries in favour of mutual development and well-being.”

Words of congratulations also came from Mexico’s secretary of foreign affairs, Dr. Luis Videgaray Case, who said in a letter to Minister of Foreign Affairs the Hon. Mark Brantley, “I am sure that through open dialogue and understanding, we will continue to strengthen the bilateral relation that will enrich our nations.”

St. Kitts and Nevis and Mexico officially established diplomatic relations in July 1990.