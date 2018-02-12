Increased employment from an expanding economy and upgrades to public facilities were highlighted by Nevis Premier Mark Brantley’s during his maiden budget speech to a packed Nevis Island Assembly Monday February 12.

Among the accomplishments listed were:

Continued to take steps to advance our economy resulting in increased employment for our people

Upgraded a number of our sporting facilities including the construction of new stadium at the VOJN Playfield

Constructed and donated a number of homes for our elderly and other vulnerable members of our society

Commenced the process for providing upscale facilities for our Water Taxi operators

Continued to secure scholarships and other training opportunities for our students

Started reconstruction work on the Treasury Building Complex and the Alexandra Hospital Expansion Project.

Completed the first phase of affordable housing at Maddens

Procured and commissioned a new 3.8 megawatt generator for the Prospect Power Station

Completed major rehabilitation works at our two secondary schools and the Gingerland Pre School

Renovated and enhanced the Cultural Village, now transformed into a first class venue.

On the environment, Brantley said, “The issue of global warming continues to pose a serious challenge to us as small island developing states in achieving our goals of a stable growth rate. The increasing incidents of hurricane and other natural disasters pose a real danger of eroding the gains we have made in a very short time.

“Our neighbors in Barbuda, St Martin, Dominica, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and the US Virgin Islands can all attest to this. Global warming is not of our own doing. Nevertheless, we shall continue to take steps to make our economy more resilient so that it can better withstand the negative shocks from these natural disasters.”