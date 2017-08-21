Photo 1: Independence 34 logo and theme.

Photo 2: Official calendar for 34th Anniversary of Independence

Independence 34 official calendar of activities launched

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The official calendar of events for the 34th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis launched Aug. 20 shows a wide range of activities running for the entire month of September.

“As has been the practice for several years, we have decided not to confine the independence activities to that small pocket of dates surrounding Sept. 19, our anniversary date, but rather to spread out the activities throughout the entire month,” said the Honourable Sen. Wendy Phipps, chair of the planning committee for the 2017 Independence Celebrations, during a recent press conference. “[This will allow] for more participation; greater sensitization of our people towards the importance of independence and patriotism; love of country; and also, at the same time, to give space on the calendar to nongovernmental agencies who want to and have traditionally participated in independence.”

As this year’s celebrations are focused around youth and youth development under the theme “Youth, Vision, Integrity – Securing our Nation’s Prosperity,” a number of the activities apart from the usual patriotic programmes in schools cater to young people, including a youth drill competition Sept. 24, a night of elocution Sept. 28, night of drama Sept. 15 and a night of dance Sept. 30.

A number of grand events are also included on the calendar as is traditional:

National Heroes Day, which is celebrated Sept. 16 every year, is a commemorative event where the National Heroes of St. Kitts and Nevis are honoured for their pioneering spirit and enormous contribution to nation building.

Independence Day, observed Sept. 19 each year, allows for citizens and residents to see members of the security forces and other organizations pay tribute to the nation during the Independence Day Parade.

The Independence State Service slated for Sept. 17 in Nevis

The Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series Sept. 13

Citizens and residents are encouraged to go out and support as many of the events as possible.