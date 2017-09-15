Photo: Students in particular are invited to attend the National Heroes Day Observance

Independence activities extend over next five days

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – An outpouring of patriotism is expected over the next five days as celebrations for the 34th Anniversary of Independence climax in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Saturday is National Heroes Day, where citizens pause to pay homage to the prominent figures that helped to build the twin-island federation. These are the late Excellencies Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, Sir C. A. Paul Southwell, Sir Joseph Nathaniel France and Sir Simeon Daniel, as well as the only living national hero, the Right Excellent and the Right Honourable Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds.

The official National Heroes Day Observance returns to the National Heroes Park, which has had a remarkable transformation from the first ceremony one year ago. Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris and other officials have invited the public to attend tomorrow’s ceremony, which begins at 8 a.m.

The following day, Sunday, Sept. 17, is a day for spiritual introspection and thanksgiving as the Independence State Service takes place at the Charlestown Methodist Church at 5 p.m. The service was held at the same venue in 2015 and marked the first time that an official independence activity was held on the sister island. The M.V. Caribe Queen and M.V. Mark Twain will provide free transportation to and from Nevis. The M.V. Caribe Queen departs at 3 p.m., while the M. V. Mark Twain leaves at 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19, is Independence Day. The traditional military parade will be held at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium at 8 a.m. and will feature armed units from the St. Kitts-Nevis Defense Force, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the cadets. They will be joined on parade by unarmed units from a number of homeland security agencies and other groups. The parade will be followed by the toast at Camp Springfield, which is traditionally done by the Governor-General. The prime minister also usually addresses the troops after the parade at this function and highlights the visiting heads of state and diplomats that journey to the twin-island federation to celebrate the nation’s independence.

That same evening, Gov.-Gen. His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton will host the Independence Cocktail Reception at Government House at 7 p.m.

The National Heroes Ceremony, Independence State Service, and Independence Day Parade will be aired live on ZIZ Television and streamed online at www.zizonline.com, as well as on the Facebook page of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).