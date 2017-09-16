Independence activities To Be Reduced

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The 2017 independence celebrations in the federation scaled back due to recent hurricane activity is still something worthy of commemoration, said the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris. He further vowed celebrations will be commemorated to the fullest extent possible.

“We [made] a decision that the national attention ought not to be distracted at this time [due] to the limited resources available in times like these, [so] we had to have a more restricted programme,” Harris said, adding that some events had to be axed. “We would have [liked to have] had [a] visit of cabinet members to the schools. This year we wanted an innovation in St. Kitts and we wanted them zoned. But, we determined that it would not have been right. School would have just been opened [and] the teachers would have had to deal with any issues after Irma.”

He disclosed that the schools’ Patriotic programme and treat will go ahead as planned next Monday. We are delighted to report … that the schools patriotic programme and treat will take place on Sept. 18,” he said. “The students look forward always to that patriotic programme to showcase their talents and the social events that they engage with thereafter and we want to sustain that.”

Another activity that was affected by the weather was the Prime Minister Independence Lecture Series.

“We would have had the lecture series also taking place, but we have had to cancel that,” Harris said. “We are thinking later in the year we will have someone come in to present a lecture on an issue related to our own development, so that will not be entirely lost.”

He also spoke of other activities affected. “The defence force flag raising planned for today has been cancelled and [the] National Fruit Day and the opening of the ICT centre have been postponed rather than cancelled,” he said. “At a later date we [will] have the opening of our ICT centre.”

He also announced that on Sept. 16 they are going to have the National Heroes Day at the National Heroes Park

“This is an idea that was given birth by the Team Unity administration as part of our commitment to a more inclusive St. Kitts and Nevis.,” he said. “We decided that the time had come for all of our national heroes to be appropriately recognized in one spot. The tradition of going to St. Pauls and to basically pay homage to Sir Robert has its place, but in the context of national development and in the context now that we have five national heroes [equally], reasonableness and the sense of acknowledgement of the service required that it should be more inclusive.”

Sept. 17 will see the Independence State Service take place in Nevis, and the Annual Independence Parade at Warner Park and the cocktail later that evening.

“We are expecting thousands to gather at Warner Park to celebrate our independence and to see our security forces on parade and on their best behaviour .”