Independence Day commemorative activities moved to Oct. 7

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris announced Sept. 23 that the twin-island federation will officially hold its Independence Day commemorative activities on Saturday, Oct. 7. That day, according to the prime minister, will be proclaimed a national holiday in St. Kitts and Nevis.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ 34th Independence Day activities were postponed after Hurricane Maria impacted the country Sept. 19 (Independence Day in St. Kitts and Nevis) and Sept. 20.

Harris, in his post-Hurricane Maria national address on state-owned media, ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation, said, “Given the significance of independence, the cabinet, after consultation with His Excellency the Gov.-Gen. Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, has decided to hold the commemorative Independence Parade, the Toast to the Nation and the Independence Cocktail Reception on Saturday, Oct. 7.”

Harris stated that additional information on the staging of this year’s Independence Day activities will be provided at a later date