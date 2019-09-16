The government and people of India extended to the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis “warm greetings and felicitations on the occasion of the Independence Day of Saint Kitts and Nevis” in a letter from Prime Minister of India, H.E. Mr. Narendra Damodardas Modi, to Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, it was announced Saturday

“India and Saint Kitts and Nevis share a cordial and long-standing relationship. I am confident that the friendship and cooperation between our countries will be further strengthened in the years to come,” PM Modi said.“I await this opportunity to convey to you my sincere wishes for your health and well-being as well as for peace and prosperity of the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

The Embassy of India in Georgetown, Guyana, is concurrently accredited to Saint Kitts and Nevis.