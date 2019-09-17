The Government of India is offering specialized training for public sector workers in St. Kitts and Nevis in the area of Social Media Technologies and Applications at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing in Mohali, India Oct. 21 to Dec. 13, with all costs of the course will be covered by the Government of India.

Applicants must be between the age of 25 and 45 years, medically fit, and have at least five years of work experience. Applications must be received on or before Monday, Sept. 23.

The application form can be accessed at https://www.itecgoi.in in the Media and Journalism section. The completed form must be submitted online and then printed. The application form along with a nomination letter (approved by the Permanent Secretary and the Minister responsible for your department) and a copy of passport and visa must be submitted to the Human Resource Management Department for further processing.