St Kitts and Nevis extended its e-Service platform to include e-Driver and Motor Vehicle registration licensing Friday, making it the first country in the OECS, and only the third in the entire CARICOM region to offer such services, according to Lead Officer for the initiative, Oleah Prentice.

“Driver’s license holders and vehicle owners have the ability to complete renewal of their driver’s license, registration and licensing of new vehicles and renewal of vehicle license at their convenience and from the comfort of their home or office or on the go,” said Ms. Prentice. “The Inland Revenue Department has taken on board the Honourable Prime Minister’s strategic vision to use information technology to improve the delivery of the services offered to the citizens of the Federation.”

She noted the initiative was undertaken by the government to make doing business in the Federation both convenient and easy. The platform eliminates the need to wait in long lines, an aspect of particular benefit to the elderly, who will only have to visit the office to collect the decal.

Register at www.sknird.com for the e-Driver and Vehicle license services, or visit the office at the John Gumbs building on the Bay Road. When using the e-Services, complete the form, upload the necessary documents, pay online and collect the decal and driver’s license at the office. This is a 24-hour processing period.

For more information, contact the Inland Revenue Department at 465-8485 extension 3400, 3406 or 3408.