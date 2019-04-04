The St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank has named Inspector Carla Wallace as the 2019 National Bank International Woman of the Year in the area of Law Enforcement.

This was part of the bank’s observance of International Women’s Month, which is celebrated annually in March. She was recognised by the bank during a short ceremony at the Police Headquarters on Monday, which was attended by members of the High Command and Gazetted Officers. Shirna Pemberton, Marketing Manager at National Bank, said that the bank uses the month of March to recognize key females in the federation who have made meaningful and invaluable contributions in various areas.

Inspector Wallace joined the police force at the age of the eighteen (18) and has served the federation for over thirty (30) years. During her tenure, she has been posted in various areas including at the Police Telecommunications Department, Old Road Police Station, Nevis Division District ‘C’, Airport Security, Mobile Patrol Unit, Frigate Bay Police Station and Criminal Records Department.

“Complementing her long and illustrious career, Ms. Wallace has also undertaken significant local, regional and international training, all aimed at enhancing and improving her skills and knowledge,” Pemberton said. She added that Inspector Wallace had been trained in areas such as information technology, sergeant general duty, and anti-corruption. She was also trained as an emergency medical technician/medic specialist.

Pemberton also said that Inspector Wallace received an award for the attaining the highest average score in the Police Advanced Promotion Examination and also a Commissioner’s Commendation during her time at the Drug Unit.

“Ms. Wallace received further recognition in her efforts to increase police presence, enhance patrols and foster greater interaction within the community. We take this opportunity to recognize Ms. Wallace for her great years of service and diligence to the force,” Pemberton said.



As part of the initiative, Inspector Wallace was given a EC$500.00 National Bank Mastercard Gift Card. The other awardees were Averil Gumbs in the area of Education, Louise Williams-Morris for her work in Health and Christiana Smith in Social Development.